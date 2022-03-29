Buhari hails Tinubu at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday felicitated with former Lagos State Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 70th birthday.

Mr Tinubu will celebrate his 70th birthday on Tuesday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari joins members, leaders and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in rejoicing with National Leader of the party and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 70th birthday, March 29, 2022,” a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina said.

“President Buhari affirms the contributions of the party stalwart to the political, economic and social development of the country, setting a standard in leadership, governance and philanthropy.

“As the former Governor of Lagos State turns 70, the President notes and salutes his courage, resilience, selflessness and nobility in always placing the welfare and unity of the nation above self, backed with vision of a greater Nigeria through investments in people, institutions and governments, without minding tribe or creed.

“President Buhari joins family members, friends, business and political associates in celebrating the septuagenarian, who has diligently and progressively risen on the nation’s political ladder since 1992, fighting for democratic rule against many odds, angling for people-focused development and supporting visionary and purposeful leadership.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will increase Asiwaju Tinubu, the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, in strength, good health and wisdom to keep serving the nation, and humanity.”

