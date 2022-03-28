Nigeria v Ghana: NFF, Sports Ministry buy 20,000 tickets for fans

The Ministry of Sports and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) jointly bought 20,000 tickets for Abuja fans, ahead of Tuesday’s crucial 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana.

Fans are to get the tickets in the designated bus closest to their locations while boarding the free bus that has also been made available.

Twenty-four locations have been set aside where fans are expected to pick up their ticket for the crucial game at the MKO Abiola in Abuja.

Among the pick-up locations are Keffi, Suleja, Area 3, Kuje, Lugbe, Eagles Square and Gwagwalada.

Other pick-up locations are Gwarinpa, Zuba, Nyanya, Kubwa, old parade ground and Maraba.

The Eagles will be looking to secure a first win against Ghana since their 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Since then, their last four games against the Black Stars have been three defeats and one draw.

The coach Austine Eguavoen-led side must win on Tuesday while a score draw will do for the Black Stars.

