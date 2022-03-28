Twitter back online after 2-hour outage

Twitter has been restored after going off air for a brief period Monday afternoon.

According to Down Detector, the issues started at around 13:13 GMT and affected users worldwide.

The popular social media app is yet to comment on the outage, which left millions of users frustrated as they couldn’t gain access to their feeds.

While the reason for the outage remains unclear, more than 4,100 reports were logged on Down Detector.

Of those who reported issues, 56 per cent said they were having problems with the website, 37 per cent with the app, and seven per cent with their feed.

The site is however working smoothly as of the time of filing this report.

