Abba Kyari sent to prison

A federal high court in Abuja has ordered that suspended DCP Abba Kyaribe remanded at a correctional centre pending the conclusion of his trial.

Kyari who has been in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) since February 12 was arraigned on March 7 over allegations of drug trafficking.

He was arraigned alongside Sunday J Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu who are members of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Others are Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne — two alleged drug traffickers who were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, the agency accused the defendants of conspiracy, obstruction and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

At the court session on Monday, Emeka Nwite, the trial judge, refused the bail application of the defendants.

The judge held that the NDLEA placed sufficient materials before it to warrant the refusal of bail to Kyari and his co-defendants.

Consequently, Nwite ordered that Kyari and four others be remanded in Kuje correctional centre while the sixth and seventh defendants who pleaded guilty, should be remanded in Suleja correctional centre.

The judge has fixed April 27 to rule on an application for review of facts.

