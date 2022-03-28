Monday, March 28, 2022
Emmanuel Offor

Osinbajo meets Obasanjo in Ogun

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Osinbajo had visited Ogun State for a high-level dialogue organised by the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA).

The dialogue tagged, ‘West Africa: Rising To The Challenge Of Consolidating Democratic Governance’, will hold at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta on Monday and Tuesday.

At exactly 10:24 am, Osinbajo’s chopper landed within the premises of the OOPL.

Escorted by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and others, Osinbajo was later received by Obasanjo as they proceeded to the venue prepared for the meeting.

More to follow…

