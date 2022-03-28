Monday, March 28, 2022
Emmanuel Offor

Ghana’s Black Stars hit Abuja today for Eagles clash

The Black Stars of Ghana are expected to arrive Abuja on Monday morning ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The all-important clash is billed for the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

A total of 25 players, technical crew members and officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will arrive the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport by 10am local time aboard a chartered flight.

The Black Stars will have their last training session ahead of the game at the Moshood Abiola Stadium by 6pm.

Otto Addo’s charges were held to a 0-0 draw by the Super Eagles in the first leg
last week Friday.

They need a win or score draw to seal a slot for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

