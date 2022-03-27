BREAKING: Wike declares for president

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Wike, who made this known when he visited Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi on Sunday, said he is the best man to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “To remove APC from power, I’m the person who can tell them enough is enough. We must take this power and I’m ready to take it for PDP.

“God is with us that’s why APC keeps failing every day.”

He, therefore, urged stakeholders to give him their mandates and not to sell their votes, assuring that he has the capacity to, “face this evil government.”

He promised that if elected, security would be his topmost priority and also queried those founding fathers who ran away from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and still want to be recognised.

Wike stressed that he takes issues of the party personal because he has nowhere to run to.

He said, “by the time you ran away, you sold your share as a founding father so you can no longer retain your position of founding fathers.

“I stood for this party. I work for this party since 1998. I have nowhere to run to and that’s why anything that happens to this party I take personally. I have never relented.”

Wike joins an increasingly crowded field that includes former vice president Atiku Abubakar, ex-Senate president Abubakar Saraki, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Anyim Pius Anyim and others vying for the PDP ticket.

