Fireboy’s ‘Preu Remix’ certified Gold in UK

Nigerian Afropop star, Fireboy DML, has received another plaque for the huge success garnered by his 2021 single ‘Peru Remix’ featuring British singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran.

The smash hit has been Brit Gold Certified after it amassed over 400k unit sales in the United Kingdom. Fireboy DML has had his plaque delivered to him in recognition of the feat.

Recall that Ed Sheeran during an interview with John Elton had hinted at being contacted by the management of Fireboy DML for a possible collabo on his ‘Peru’ song.

The two stars released the song as well as the music video on the same day. The song has since been one of the favorite collaborations on all digital streaming platforms as it continues to record thousands of streams.

Less than a month ago, streaming giant Spotify had announced ‘Peru’ as the most streamed Nigerian song in commemoration of its first anniversary in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...