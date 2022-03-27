Sunday, March 27, 2022
APC Convention: Aspirants fight on stage [Video]

There was serious drama at the APC National convention held in Abuja Saturday when some aspirants disagreed to step down for a consensus candidates.

One of the highlights was when Hon Nduka, an aspirant for the post of national secretary said he will not step down for any candidate because he has been in the party for years.

He revealed that only few people started the party with them and the person that just came in three months ago is being made the consensus candidate.

Another woman, Mary Ekpe also stormed the stage to say she won’t step down, this caused serious rancor on stage forcing security details to step in.

Watch video shared by TheCable below.

