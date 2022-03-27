Seventh Russian General killed in Ukraine

A seventh Russian general has died on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to western officials, as per UK Metro.

Lt Gen Yakov Rezantsev, 48, was killed in an airstrike in the southern city of Kherson, which Ukrainian troops are poised to take back from Vladimir Putin’s forces.

On the fourth day of the invasion, he told Russian soldiers that they could achieve victory in a matter of hours, according to intercepted communications shared by Ukraine.

Western officials say Rezantsev is the seventh general and second lieutenant general to die in the war.

Senior officers are thought to have been placed closer and closer to the frontline as Russian troops suffer heavy losses and a serious drop in morale.

Rezantsev was killed at the Chornobaivka airbase near Kherson, which Russia was using as a command post, according to Ukrainian media.

It follows reports that a Russian brigade commander was run over by a tank driven by his own troops – angry at the scale of the casualties they had faced.

Nato has estimated that in four weeks of fighting between 7,000 and 15,000 Russia troops have been killed in combat – compared with the 15,000 they lost in 10 years in Afghanistan.

Russia claims 1,351 of its soldiers have died since the war began – a significantly lower estimate than Ukraine or the West’s.

So far, Putin has only referred to the death of one general, thought to be Maj Gen Andrey Sukhovetsky, in a speech near the beginning of the invasion.

Russia says 1,351 soldiers have died since the war began in Ukraine, although Kyiv and western officials say the number is much higher.

