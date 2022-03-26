Super Eagles land in Abuja after drab draw in Ghana [Video]

The Super Eagles of Nigeria arrived Abuja from Kumasi in the early hours of Saturday, after playing a 0-0 draw with the Black Stars of Ghana, in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff on Friday night.

In a video clip published on NFF TV, the Super Eagles players and officials were seen disembarking from Air Peace airline at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The three-time African champions will now start preparation for the reverse fixture against Ghana on Tuesday evening at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Austine Eguavoens’s men need a win against the Black Stars to qualify for a seventh World Cup later this year in Qatar.

For Ghana, meanwhile, a win or a score draw will be enough to punch a ticket for a fourth appearance at the World Cup.

