Saturday, March 26, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Super Eagles land in Abuja after drab draw in Ghana [Video]

The Super Eagles of Nigeria arrived Abuja from Kumasi in the early hours of Saturday, after playing a 0-0 draw with the Black Stars of Ghana, in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff on Friday night.

In a video clip published on NFF TV, the Super Eagles players and officials were seen disembarking from Air Peace airline at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The three-time African champions will now start preparation for the reverse fixture against Ghana on Tuesday evening at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Austine Eguavoens’s men need a win against the Black Stars to qualify for a seventh World Cup later this year in Qatar.

For Ghana, meanwhile, a win or a score draw will be enough to punch a ticket for a fourth appearance at the World Cup.

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: