APC holds national convention to elect chairman, NWC

The stage is set for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to finally hold its national convention, over a year after its National Working Committee (NWC) was dissolved.

The convention is holding at the Eagle Square in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In the course of today’s exercise, the APC is expected to elect a new NWC which includes a member to succeed former Governor Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s substantive national chairman.

The convention is being organised by the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, which has since taken over the administration of the party’s affairs pending the election of a new NWC.

A year and five months after the dissolution of the NWC, President Muhammadu Buhari approved February 2022 for the APC to conduct its national convention, but the exercise could not take place as it was postponed.

Following the announcement of the March 26 date, the party zoned the positions of its national chairman and national secretary to the north-central and south-west regions respectively.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has moved to stop the ruling party from going ahead with the convention, as scheduled.

