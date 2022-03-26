Petrol Souvenir: Lagos socialite bags two year sentence

The Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court sitting at Oshodi has sentenced a socialite, Ms Chidinma Ogbulu, to two years in prison for distributing petrol as a souvenir during a party.

Chief Magistrate Kehinde Ogundare convicted and sentenced the socialite following her guilty plea on Thursday and some evidence by the prosecution.

Ogbulu was arrested and arraigned last Monday, at the Special Offences (mobile) Court of Lagos State in the Ikeja Magisterial District, Holden at Oshodi.

Delivering judgment in the case on Thursday, Ogundare sentenced Ogbulu to three months’ imprisonment or a N15, 000 fine on counts one of the three charges, and one-year imprisonment or N500,000 fine on the second count.

The chief magistrate also sentenced the socialite to one year in prison or a N500,000 fine on the third count.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...