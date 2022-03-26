Nnamdi Kanu files N25bn suit against FG

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday filled a N25bn suit against the Federal Government.

The detained IPOB leader is seeking the enforcement of his fundamental human rights violated by the Federal Government.

Kanu’s Special Counsel, Mr Aloy Ejimakor, in the suit filed at a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, is seeking the enforcement of his client’s fundamental human rights which was allegedly violated by the Federal Government.

Ejimakor in the suit FHC/UM/CS/30/2022, also seeks an order of the court to declare that the arrest of his client in Kenya by the respondents’ agents without due process of law, was arbitrary.

It also seeks “a declaration that the detention of the Applicant in a non-official secret facility in Kenya and the torture of the Applicant in Kenya by the Respondents’ agents is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amount to infringement of the Applicant’s fundamental right against unlawful detention, torture and to fair hearing, as enshrined and guaranteed under the pertinent provisions of CFRN and the Charter”.

Other prayers by Kanu include: “that, pursuant to Article 12(4) of the Charter, the expulsion (or extraordinary rendition) of the Applicant from Kenya to Nigeria by the Respondents without a decision taken in accordance with the law of Kenya is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement of the Applicant’s fundamental right to fair hearing and not to be expelled from a State Party to the Charter except by virtue of a decision taken in accordance with the law, as enshrined and guaranteed under the pertinent provisions of CFRN and the Charter

“An order mandating and compelling the Respondents to pay the sum of N25,000,000,000.00 (Twenty-Five Billion Naira) to the Applicant, being monetary damages claimed by the Applicant against the Respondents jointly and severally for the physical, mental, emotional, psychological, property and other damages suffered by the Applicant as a result of the infringements of Applicant’s fundamental rights by the Respondents.”

The presiding judge, Justice Evelyn Anyadike, however requested Kanu’s lawyers to furnish the Court with more information on why the Court should have territorial jurisdiction to abdicate on the matter.

The matter was adjourned till April 27.

