Fresh trouble for Obiano as EFCC seals mansions

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday brought a fresh twist to the saga with embattled former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, by sealing mansions allegedly traced to him at Ngozika Estate in Awka.

It placed a notice, which reads: ‘EFCC, Keep Off. Under Investigation’ on the wall of an abandoned building traceable to Obiano – a development that followed his release after six days in the commission’s custody.

The EFCC also seized Obiano’s passport following his arrest at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on his way to Houston, United States of America, shortly after handing over to his successor, Prof. Charles Soludo on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Obiano was placed on the EFCC’s watch list few months before the expiration of his tenure, just as the commission cautioned that the former governor had questions to answer over alleged sleaze while in office.

To make matters worse, Soludo revealed in an interview on Arise Television that Obiano left a debt of N109 billion for the state, and between N300 and N400 million cash in the state’s treasury.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...