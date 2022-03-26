Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Claims that She Had Conversations or Agreement With Remy Ma

Nicki Minaj has taken to Instagram to set the records straight – she never had any conversation with Remy Ma about not addressing each other on social media or in their music.

It all started after Remy spoke about their feud.

“We had conversations, regular conversations,” she told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ DJ EFN, per Complex. “I never saw that one coming, because I felt like we had a conversation with her, because I’ve been in this predicament before, where I was the girl just coming in […]”

Remy continued: “I just always felt like anything I say, people are gonna say I’m talking about her, anything she say, people are gonna say she’s talking about me, so let’s make an agreement that we never talk about each other.”

“This is you telling her that?” N.O.R.E. asked.

“Conversations. This is not even telling her. It’s like a conversation—a back-and-forth,” Remy responded. “I feel like any woman, you’re supposed to feel like you’re the shit. What you’re supposed to do? Get on a song and be, like, ‘Yeah, I’m number 2, or I’m number 3?’ No. You’re supposed to talk like you’re that bitch and you’re the shit. Just never let it get there. And it was just certain shit that transpired behind the scenes, messages that I seen, that I know wasn’t fabricated. And I was just like, ‘Nah.’”

This chat went viral, Nicki caught wind of it and took to TSR to set the records straight.

“He must be misunderstanding what she saying to him. Did he say? ‘This is you telling her that?’” Nicki wrote. “For the record, I’ve never had this conversation with her or anyone.”

See her response:

