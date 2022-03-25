World Cup Qualifier: Nigeria, Ghana settle for drab goalless draw in Kumasi

The Super Eagles of Nigeria held on for a scoreless draw against the Black Stars of Ghana in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff in Kumasi on Friday night.

The packed crowd at the Baba Yara Stadium was left disappointed as both sides failed to serve up the quality expected in a World Cup Playoff.

Stand-in Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho pulled off a number of fine saves to keep the Eagles in the tie ahead of the return leg in Abuja on Tuesday.

Nigeria suffered a number of setbacks as midfielder Innocent Bonke and winger Samuel Chukwueze pulled out injured in the second half, making them a doubt for the return leg.

Nantes winger Moses Simon squandered the Eagles best chance of the game, shooting straight at the Ghana goalie after being played through by Kelechi Iheanacho midway through the second half.

