After 14 years, Julius Agwu’s marriage crashes as wife moves out

Comedian Julius Agwu’s marriage has crashed after 14 as the wife has reportedly moved out of their matrimonial home.

It remains unclear what brought about the crash of the Rivers State born funnyman’s marriage to her wife, Ibiere, but it’s public knowledge that he has battled an illness for a long time and only recently recovered.

He had a brain surgery that almost claimed his life in 2015, and has since continued to maintain a very low profile.

In 2020, he attempted to resuscitate his career by staging another edition of ‘Crack ya ribs,’ his annual comedy concert across the country and disclosed his plan to celebrate 25 years in comedy. Unfortunately, that dream didn’t see the light of day.

Earlier in 2019, the comedian had also attempted to stage his comedy show in London, but the date clashed with that of the iconic comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, a.k.a Ali Baba.

Both shows had been scheduled for the same day and they had to jostle for the attention of the same audience. After that episode, nothing was heard about the humour merchant again.

Agwu and wife Ibiere married on the 31st of May 2008 and are blessed with two kids, a girl and a boy.

