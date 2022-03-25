Super Eagles to get N5.6bn for World Cup ticket

The world governing football body, FIFA, has said that the Super Eagles of Nigeria, will receive a gift of €12.2m (₦5.6bn), if they beat Ghana to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

This is coming after the football governing body increased the qualifying bonus from €10m to €12.2m to help teams that qualify for the tournament to prepare well.

It signals an improvement from the €10m the Eagles received for qualifying for the 2018 world cup which was hosted by Russia.

Victory over Ghana’s Black Stars of Ghana will mark their 7th time the Eagles have qualified for the World Cup.

The Super Eagles are already in Ghana, preparing for the first leg which will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday (today) March 25, while the second leg holds 4days later in Abuja on Tuesday March 29.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...