APC Convention: Buhari hosts Tinubu, Amaechi, others to dinner

Ahead of the convention of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari has hosted the founding fathers of the party to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

One of the attendees was Bola Tinubu, the former Lagos governor who has declared his intention to succeed Mr Buhari as president.

Another presidential aspirant and founding member of the APC who attended the dinner was Imo senator Rochas Okorocha.

Transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi, who is believed to nurse a presidential ambition, but has yet to formally declare his interest, was also at the dinner.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the get-together was to show Mr Buhari’s appreciation to the critical stakeholders for their continued support, understanding and cooperation to his administration.

It was also meant to show appreciation to the founding fathers for keeping faith with the goals and ideals of the ruling party, the agency reported.

The engagement was also in furtherance of genuine efforts by the Buhari administration aimed at ensuring a rancour free and successful National Convention of the party, slated for March 26.

Others in attendance included the first interim chairman of the party, Bisi Akande, Ogbonnaya Onu, Ibrahim Shekarau and Aliyu Wamakko.

Others are Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and Aminu Masari of Katsina.

The Chairman, Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, Mai Mala Buni, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, also attended the dinner.

Saturday’s APC convention will hold in Abuja during which new leaders will be elected for the party. Buhari is reportedly rooting for a former Nasarawa governor, Abdullahi Adamu, to be the next chairman of the party.

