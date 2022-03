Second Niger Bridge 91% complete – FG

The Federal Government has disclosed that the Second Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta states, scheduled for completion in February 2022, is now 91 per cent completed.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, stated this Thursday during the Special Weekly ministerial briefing at the State House in Abuja.

According to him, the 206 billion naira project has directly employed 1,486 people, while 8,110 indirect jobs have equally been created.

The Works and Housing Minister pegged major projects under the Presidential Infrastructure Development fund including the 375km Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway estimated at 797 billion naira; the 11.59km Second Niger Bridge at 206 billion naira and the 127km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at 310 billion naira, at 1.3 trillion naira.

He noted that the Lagos Ibadan Express Way and Second Niger Bridge will be completed by the end of the year while the main Carriageway of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano expressway is scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...