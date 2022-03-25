Tinubu donates N1bn for LASU Leadership centre

Former governor of Lagos State and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has donated an N1billion centre to the Lagos State University (LASU).

Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Tunji-Bello, the Vice Chancellor of the institution announced the donation after Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos State delivered the 25th convocation lecture on behalf of Asiwaju Tinubu who is unavoidably absent at the event.

Leading the array of dignitaries present at the occasion is Governor Olusola Aduragbemi Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Also gracing the occasion are Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, representatives of Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, Deputy Governor of Borno State, Vice Chancellors of various universities across the country.

Also present were two former governors of Lagos State, Princes Adejoke Adefulire and Dr Idiat Adegbule.

Meanwhile, Prof. Peter Okebukola was decorated as Professor Emeritus by Lagos State University.

