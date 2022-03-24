Breaking: North Macedonia knock Italy out of World Cup

European champions Italy will not feature in the 2022 World Cup after being stunned by North Macedonia in their play-off in Palermo.

Aleksandar Trajkovski picked up the loose ball before driving forward and firing a sensational winner from the outside the area in stoppage time to leave the packed crowd in Sicily stunned.

Roberto Mancini’s hosts dominated possession but failed to penetrate the resolute North Macedonia defence, registering five shots on target from 30 attempts.

The visitors, ranked 67th in the world, are rewarded for their defensive display with a play-off final against Portugal, who beat Turkey 3-1 in the other group game.

Defeat for Italy means they will not play at a second World Cup in a row after failing to qualify for Russia 2018.

