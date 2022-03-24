Biz Mogul Peter Adejoh opens Plush Hotel in Abuja [Photos]

Serial entrepreneur, Peter Adejoh, has opened his debut, luxury hotel in Abuja, Plush.

The facility located in the serenity of Wuse, Zone 4, was unveiled to a select group of family members, friends, and business associates of the proprietor at a two-day event on 18 – 19 February 2022, featuring performance by the star artiste, D’banj.

Plush is defined by access to luxurious hospitality. Its location, in the heart of the Federal Capital Territory, seeks to provide top quality service to urbane professionals and business travelers who want quick connection to places in the FCT.

The debut facility for the Plush brand has 20 rooms comprising a two-room Executive Suite and varied number of rooms branded as Standard, Single Standard, Deluxe, Superior Deluxe and Club Suite. The facility also has a meeting room, a restaurant and bar ideal for mobile executives who want a great spot for relaxation and exclusive meetings.

Plush marks the beginning of the foray of Peter Adejoh’s Prime Luxury Address Limited into the hospitality sector. The real estate company has been in the market providing luxury housing units to upper middle class and the affluent sector in Abuja.

“One of the things that inspired us to launch our hospitality brand is the value we have been able to deliver in residential real estate,” Mr. Adejoh said during the unveiling of Plush Hotel.

“We have been building luxury houses, so we decided to diversify our portfolio in order to spread our risk in the real estate sector and create value through a flagship society brand in the hospitality industry.”



Plush aims to create and serve a niche market. Therefore, it is not out to compete with any particular brand already existing in the industry. Plush has a unique aspiration. Although it has invested in a well-built facility, its niche is high-class hospitality service.

“We want to be known for the high quality of our hospitality. We want to be known for luxury. And we aim to deliver these through exceptional service,” Mr. Adejoh added.

