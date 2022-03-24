Just In: Peter Obi joins presidential race

The vice-presidential candidate on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2019 general election, Peter Obi, has declared interest to contest for the president of Nigeria in 2033.

Obi made the declaration before the traditional rulers in the state at the Anambra State Government conference hall Agu- Awka.

He said that he decided to declare his intention first before the monarchs in order to seek their blessings, adding that he needed their prayers and support for the project to be successful.

“I am talking to the traditional rulers because if somebody begins any journey he must first tell his fathers. I am telling you as my fathers that I am coming out to contest the position of the president of Nigeria.

“You know me and you know how Nigeria is today. In 2019, I went with Atiku as the vice-presidential candidate but today I want to come out on my own. I just came to seek your blessings as the traditional rulers of the State,” he said.

The former governor had said he would be running for the post if PDP zones the ticket to the south.

Obi said that after careful studies of Nigeria, he discovered that Nigeria is at the lowest ebb and needed somebody like him to move it forward.

The former governor of Anambra State said he strongly believe in one united Nigeria

“If I am voted as the president, I will secure Nigeria, create jobs for the teaming youths of the country and pull Nigeria out of poverty.

“Everything I have done regarding resources, I have managed them proudly.

“I want to move this country forward. I’m a Nigerian, I believe in one united Nigeria, I want it secure.

“I am not just aspiring for the political position but to serve and move the country forward.

“I have all it takes to be president and move the country forward,” he said.

