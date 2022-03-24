Thursday, March 24, 2022
ADANNE

All the Photos From Erica Nlewedim’s Birthday Bash

Erica Nlewedim recently turned a year older and threw a bash for her friends, where she launched her new skincare product and also received amazing gifts from her fans – the Elites!

Some of those who showed up for her include her fellow BBN housemates, John2funny, and many others.

About her new product, she told Bellnaija: “I am super excited to finally bring to the world my skincare product. STARGIRL SKIN is an advocate and supporter of beauty thereby ensuring that every woman becomes her true self and a STAR. This comprises different organic skincare products (soaps, oil, and cleansers) that assure beauty in every sense of it – you will love it!”

See the photos, courtesy of Bellanaija:

Other highlights of the event include a special birthday rendition by Ex-Nigerian Idol winner, Evelle, and ‘Gold Bars’ worth millions delivered by her Elite fans. The event also saw Firebreather performances that made the day more memorable.


 

ADANNE

