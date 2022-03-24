Thursday, March 24, 2022
#JollofDerby: Super Eagles land in Kumasi for World Cup Playoff [Video]

Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Thursday touched down in Kumasi, venue of their first leg encounter against Black stars of Ghana in the eagerly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs scheduled for Friday evening

The team comprising 25 players, technical crew and other Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials had on Thursday morning left Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja aboard chartered Air Peace flight.

The first leg game will kick off 8.30pm Nigerian time on Friday inside Baba Yara stadium, Kumasi.

Nigeria, missing a number of key players including goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Wilfred Ndidi, are full of confidence to take a positive result back to Abuja for the return leg next week Tuesday.

