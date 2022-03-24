APC Govs bow to Buhari, agree on Adamu as consensus Chairman

Governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Wednesday aligned with President Muhammadu Buhari on the candidature of a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the chairman of the ruling party.

Buhari had in a meeting with the governors on February 24 endorsed Adamu as the next substantive chairman of the fractured ruling party.

The endorsement of Adamu, 76, raised dust in the ruling party. However, at the end of the governor’s meeting with the president yesterday at the State House, Abuja, the issue was finally resolved.

The meeting convened ahead of the Saturday’s convention of the APC was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and 16 governors from Kebbi, Plateau, Kogi, Yobe, Ogun, Kaduna, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Imo, Niger, Jigawa, Kwara, Zamfara, Nasarawa, Osun, and Borno States. The ruling party has 22 governors.

Seven persons including a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura; Senator Sani Musa (Niger) a former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari; Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume (Benue); Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Turaki Ilorin, Saliu Mustapha and Saidu Etsu have bought forms for the national chairmanship position.

A governor from the North West said there was no objection when the endorsement of Adamu was raised, as per DailyTrust.

He said the issue of the national secretary was also resolved.

“They aligned with the president’s position on Adamu as the national chairman while all other positions are as per the zoning earlier approved by the president,” the source said.

It was gathered that the governors are putting finishing touches on the unity list of other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) in line with the earlier zoning arrangement approved by the president during his previous meeting with them.

Meanwhile, the president on Wednesday gave the governors 24 hours to finalise works on the consensus list. The president in his speech during the meeting said they must restore sanity and purpose in the affairs of the party and lead themselves to victory and safety.

“As I remarked when I met Your Excellencies on February 22nd, our aim must be to hand over to an APC government at the centre and the great majority of states. We must not, by default allow the PDP to get its dirty hands on government again and return us to the Stone Age.

“As I said at that meeting, our party chose its leadership by consensus. I again plead that we choose our next leadership by consensus. This is consistent with the spirit of democracy, the party’s constitution and the Nigerian constitution.

“With the convention only two days away, I implore you to come together and sort out all the remaining party positions so that within the next 24 hours we can arrive at a Unity List, which we can take to the convention,” he said.

He directed that all those who bought forms that have been affected by the consensus arrangement should have their money refunded without delay.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...