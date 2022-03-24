Ghana v Nigeria: Kumasi hotels fully booked ahead of blockbuster playoff

Hotels in Kumasi are fully booked ahead of the decisive 2022 World Cup qualifiers playoffs first leg between the West African rivals, Ghana and Nigeria on Friday.

The two powerhouses will lock horns at the Baba Yara Stadium for the first leg tie on March 25.

And in anticipation of the crunch game which is expected to have a global TV audience stretching into the hundreds of millions, hotels in and around Kumasi are already fully booked by visitors.

Prices have skyrocketed beyond expectation as the Black Stars breezed to town to take on their biggest rivals in global football. The Ghanaian team received a rousing welcome when they touched down in the Garden City on Tuesday.

Football is considered a religion in the Ashanti Region and whenever the Black Stars arrive in town, they get the royal treatment.

The fans in Kumasi troop to the stadium in numbers to watch Ghana play all the time and as usual, the 40,000 capacity seater stadium is expected to be filled to the brim.

