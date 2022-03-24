‘Osimhen is a beast’ – Ghanaians scared of Eagles striker

Supporters of the Black Stars of Ghana have labelled the Super Eagles attacker, Victor Osimhen, a ‘beast in front of goal’.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria in the first leg of the all-important Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday night.

Speaking ahead of the game, a Ghanaian fan, Sylvester told CompleteSports that, “For me, the Nigerian player who I am afraid of the most is none other than the Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen who is nothing but a beast in front of goal.

“That guy has got everything it takes to be a world-class striker, the way he always wants to fight for every ball and just look at his conversion rate, he is up there with the best.

“To me, he is the player I fear most in the Super Eagles. People have been talking about Odion Ighalo too but if you ask me, I don’t fear him as he is no longer the same striker I used to know.

“Forget about the fact he has scored lots of goals in Saudi Arabia, that is a small league. The other Nigerian strikers I am scared of are Almeria’s Umar Sadiq and Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis.”

Another Ghanaian football faithful, Duncan Adjoa also made mention of Osimhen, saying “I am so ashamed to say it but the Black Stars do not have any striker who is as good as Osimhen right now.

“To me, the game on Friday will end in a 1-1 draw because I really don’t know who will score the goals for the Black Stars, but Nigeria can boast of a great number nine in the person of Osimhen.”

Osimhen only on Saturday made Serie A history for Napoli following in the footsteps of fellow African football legends such as the trio of George Weah, Samuel Eto’o and Mohamed Salah.

The 22-year-old Nigerian international bagged his second consecutive brace in Napoli’s 2-1 victory against Udinese after Hellas Verona, taking his total for the Serie A campaign to eleven goals.

This also makes him the first ever Nigerian player to achieve double figures in two consecutive Serie A seasons for Napoli.

