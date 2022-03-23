Noble, Lookman hit Eagles camp [Video]

Enyimba goalkeeper, John Noble, has arrived at the Super Eagles camp ahead of the crucial 2022 World Cup playoff with Ghana.

His arrival came hours after new boy, Ademola Lookman, landed in Nigeria for the crunch tie.

The team confirmed their arrival in separate tweets on Wednesday. Noble was called up as a replacement for Maduka Okoye who will miss the double-header due to illness.

Lookman on the hand was the last foreign-based player to arrive in camp.

“Hi, guys! This is Ademola Lookman here. I just arrived at the camp and I am happy to be here. Naija, mo tide (Nigeria, I have arrived),” the Leicester City winger said in a video post on the Super Eagles handle.

Update! Ademola Lookman don land…23 players in camp…Ekong, Balogun, Ajayi, Aina, Onyeka, Ighalo, Akpeyi, Musa, Etebo, Iheanacho, Abdullahi, Uzoho, Simon, Dennis, Aribo, Bassey, Bonke, Omeruo, Sanusi, Chukwueze, Osimhen, Amoo, Lookman #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/A7GjwoBSGQ — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 23, 2022

The first leg of the encounter will take place in Ghana on Friday while the return fixture holds in Abuja four days later.

