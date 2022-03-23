Soludo appoints ex-London mayor as Chief of Staff

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has appointed Ernest Ezeajughi as Chief of Staff.

In his first batch of appointments, Richard Nwora Madiebo was named the Chairman, Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS), while retired AVM Ben Chiobi was appointed Special Adviser on Security.

Ezeajughi, a former Mayor of London Borough of Brent, hails from Awgbu in Orumba Local Government Area.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) alumni studied Medical Microbiology and graduated in 1998.

Ezeajughi, a founding member of the UK chapter of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was the DG, 2021 Soludo Gubernatorial Campaign Diaspora.

Chiobi is a graduate of University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) and Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna.

The security and management expert who hails from Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area.

He was the Managing Director, Anambra Fire Service and served as SA Security to ex-Governor Willie Obiano.

In other appointments, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu is the Secretary to the State Government; Dr Chukwudi Okoli – Accountant General; Chinedu Nwoye – Deputy Chief of Staff.

