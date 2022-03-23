Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Apogbon Market in Lagos Island on fire [Video]

A fire outbreak has been reported at the popular Apogbon Market in Lagos Island.

It gathered that makeshift shops under the bridge caught fire around 2 am.

An eyewitness Hotboy (@BamBam_Hotboy) who reported the news on Twitter said “It was serious that firefighter couldn’t control it earlier. I just keep on imagine the life and prosperity that would have gone now.”

The fire has caused serious traffic on Eko Bridge inwards Apogbon with motorists advised to use alternative routes.

Cause of the fire could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

See a clip of the inferno shared on Twitter below.

