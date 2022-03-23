Green Card: ‘Mr Patrick is a liar, cheat’ – Wife spills more dirt

The wife of the famous Nigerian stand-up comedian Patrick Onyeke aka Mr Patrick, might file for a divorce if her recent outburst is anything to go by.

Mrs Tammy Onyeke, an American, is a successful accountant, while Mr Patrick became famous after his comedy skit, The Adventures of Mr Patrick, went viral.

The couple met in South Africa, courted for a year and eventually married on March 18, 2016, at the Ikoyi Registry, Lagos.

Theirs has been a turbulent marriage fraught with several controversies, including that Mr Patrick married his wife for an American Green Card, an accusation he has had to deny several times.

A Green Card, known officially as a permanent resident card, is an identity document that shows that a person has permanent residency in the United States. Green Card holders are formally known as lawful permanent residents.

Mr Patrick, during an Instagram live broadcast with popular show host Daddy Freeze, on Friday, described Nigerians in the diaspora as wicked as they seek to destroy his marriage and get him deported. He also accused his fake friends of instigating his marital crisis.

Mr Patrick revealed that he already had an American Green Card before moving to the U.S. So he is not like some people who marry natives of their host country to secure permanent residency.

But Mrs Onyeke, on Monday, opened a can of worms and made some unprintable allegations whilst also accusing her husband of lying and infidelity.

Defence

On Monday, his wife hit back at him when she called in during an interactive session with a YouTuber, Obodo Oyinbo TV, to set the record straight.

She narrated how her husband abandoned her since June 2021 and also pretended to love her so he could secure a Green Card.

She said: “I don’t know what is going on with my husband. He came out with that video to make those statements. That is not my husband, and he doesn’t do social media tantrums. So when I saw the video, I texted my husband, “Is he okay?” because that’s not like him. So since June, all these things have been happening to bring things to you. My husband has been gone since June. He moved out of the house, and I have only seen him twice. The six-year-old marriage is on the verge of a divorce due to lies and Infidelity”.

Marriage

Narrating her hurdles in the marriage, Mrs Onyeke said she left America to live in Nigeria for one year to enable her to learn about the Nigerian culture despite her health challenges.

”I have been married to my husband for the past six years. When we first got married, I moved to Nigeria to learn the culture of how to cook. After that, I thought of settling in Nigeria because I am an accountant.

“When I was in Nigeria for one year, we had light for only 45 days, there was also fuel scarcity, and then the generator was giving me a headache. I had a condition called Lupus, that’s why I am fat, many people made fun of me, some said Mr Patrick married that fat cow,” she said.

Misunderstandings

Mrs Onyeke, a practising accountant, said that trouble began in her marriage when she saw a text message from one of Mr Patrick’s suspected lovers, a Nigerian actress, whom her’ husband claimed was a ‘business partner’.

”Our first misunderstanding began after a Nigerian actress messaged my husband at 2 a.m. I thought it was an emergency. Maybe his dad and I saw a message saying, “baby, I am sorry I slept off.” So I said, who is this calling my husband.

“So I went to the actress’ page, I clicked on her story, there was a video. I saw my husband and the actress talking to someone, and then I asked the actress via her Instagram story, “Why are you calling my husband baby” do you know that that actress deleted that story?.

Reacting to the text message, Mrs Onyeke said: “I went to my husband, and I woke him and questioned him. He said it’s not my business; he said it’s someone she was his business partner. I got all kinds of stories.”

She said her husband’s attitude changed after applying for a Green card.

“I noticed the difference when we applied for Patrick’s Green Card. He started acting funny. He wasn’t kissing me, wasn’t touching me, for a whole year, he was acting funny, and I said I can’t take this anymore.”

Attempts to save the union

With the sudden change of behaviour, Mrs Onyeke explained how she pleaded with her husband, but her pleas fell on deaf ears as he was indifferent.

She said: “As an American woman, I went to him, I got on my knees and asked him, ‘my husband, if I have offended you, please let’s talk about it. He kept quiet and stayed on his phone. For 15 minutes, I was on my knees begging. He finally said you hadn’t done anything to me; I am provoked from work. You know I am working. I snatched his phone. It can be the worst, and I haven’t seen my husband since then.”

More shockers

Further speaking on how she was worried when Mr Patrick left the house, she went to his office only for her to discover that he had changed his account number and was financing his alleged fancy trips with a new lady.

Narrating her plight, Mrs Onyeke said: “When he was gone, for two days I kept calling to know his location, but on the fifth day I was curious to know what was going on with my husband, so I went to his office. I found out that he has opened a new bank account. So I got the bank account details, put it up online, and saw that they bought two plane tickets.

”Patrick has been going back and forth to Maryland land for two months. Usually, he would spend the weekend, but he started staying weeks in Maryland. So I saw one ticket for a girl and the other for himself. So I called him, and he said that the girl was his business partner.”

She also recounted the girl from the office was only a 27-year-old girl who later swindled the 42-year-old comedian of his money, one that caused him a significant setback.

She noted that Mr Patrick had an established and booming fish business but kept hanging around the wrong people, who ruined the business.

Investigations

Mrs Onyeke said that people around her had reported the comedian to the U.S. CIA that he scammed her, which propelled the agency to launch an investigation on him.

“The US CIA came knocking on my door, so it wasn’t me that reported him first. But, yes, he’s right that I have had people tell me about him. He was right about that..” she said.

She also employed the services of a private detective, who was also investigating Mr Patrick and his escapades.

“I had my private detective investigate him, and we discovered he was living with a girl who wraps fish for him, one he claims was a business partner, and all these while my husband, my husband, was at her address.”

“On my birthday, May 30, he said he couldn’t celebrate my birthday with me because his dad was dead, but he was spotted in the club in the VIP section, clubbing with women around on my birthday. These things hurt.”

“But when it was the birthday of his ‘business partner’ whom he lived with, her birthday was July 13, he was on a date with her and her friend, celebrating the girl’s birthday. This girl called me that Patrick said you couldn’t give him babies, insulting me. I heard several things people told me that Patrick had said he was ashamed of my weight when I came to Nigeria,” she lamented.

