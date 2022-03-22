Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Ukrainian politician’s wife caught trying to sneak $28m, €1.3m across the border

A Ukrainian politician’s wife has been caught in Hungary by authorities with $28 million and €1.3 million in cash stashed in suitcases, according to Ukrainian media outlets.

The husband of the woman is former Ukrainian Member of Parliament Igor Kotvitsky. The 52-year-old politician was once one of the wealthiest MPs of the country.

“All my money is in Ukrainian banks, I did not take anything out,” he said, before closing his social media account.

The wife, Anastasia Kotvitska, had taken the cash through a refugee border crossing into the European Union while fleeing the war-ravaged country.

Kotvitska, who reportedly travelled with two Hungarian men and her mother, is yet to comment on the allegation.

