Nigeria v Ghana: Blow for Eagles as Okoye ruled out

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, will miss Nigeria’s Fifa 2022 World Cup playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday due to illness.

The Super Eagles made the announcement in a post via its Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon saying Okoye has been replaced by Enyimba’s John Noble.

The post read: “Maduka Okoye out of the clash against Ghana due to illness, he has been replaced by Enyimba FC goalkeeper, John Noble. Get well soon Maduks! #soarsupereagles.”

Ghana will host Nigeria on Friday in the World Cup qualifying first-leg tie at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Super Eagles will then host Ghana in the return leg four days later at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

