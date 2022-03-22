CAN calls for self-defence after Kaduna massacre

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the people of the State to defend themselves in the face of what it described as the government’s failure to defend the citizens against attackers.

The call followed Sunday’s reported attack on Agban Kagoro, Kaura local government area of Kaduna state and killed about 23 people and burnt several houses.

A source said: “The destruction made by the attackers last night (Sunday) is so terrifying as the gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias came in their large numbers and were well organised. They came with sophisticated weapons and carried out their acts of destroying both lives, houses and property of the natives.”

In the wake of the brutal onslaught, Governor Nasir El-Rufai declared a 24-hour curfew across the affected local government.

Regardless, in a statement signed by its state Chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, CAN lamented that Kaduna state has lost several lives in the past four years, while the leaders scarcely show empathy or concern for the victims seeing that the government’s response is usually in the media.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter is sad and grieving following the continued killings, kidnappings, banditry, and the unimaginable evil going on in our state unabated without any substantial action by the government and security forces.

“One only needs to see how human beings are killed and roasted by bandits who attacked Kagoro to conclude that this is one loss too many. How long will this evil continue and when will our leaders act dutifully?

“Kaduna State citizens are tired of the government’s rhetorical responses without concrete action taken to protect lives and property. Accordingly, we want to hear and see the killers and kidnappers arrested as the government’s usual media condemnation whenever there is havoc is not good enough.

“Meanwhile, we appeal to citizens to also wake up and do the needful, protecting their lives and community. When a government fails to protect you, you ought to find a means of defending yourself.

“For the records, Kaduna state has lost several lives in the past four years, while the leaders scarcely show empathy or concern for the victims seeing that the government’s response is usually in the media. Sadly, the dead cannot read nor listen to the news. Then of what use is media condemnation?” CAN queried.

