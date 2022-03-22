Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Emmanuel Offor

Partey leads Ghana’s Black Stars for Eagles clash

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will lead other invited Black Stars to camp today from their various bases abroad ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Play-off against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Partey, who will stand in as captain in the absence of the suspended Andre Ayew, is among those who joined the team’s camp.

Others are Columbus Crew’s Yaw Yeboah, Hearts of Oak left-back Dennis Korsah and Reading right-back Andy Yiadom.

Meanwhile, Swindon Town goalkeeper Joojo Wallocot has also arrived in camp alongside Chris Antwi-Adjei, Danlad Ibrahim, Edmund Addo and Gideon Mensah.

The first leg of the crucial World Cup playoff comes up on the 25th in Cape Coast, Ghana, before the return leg in Abuja on the 29th March.

Emmanuel Offor

