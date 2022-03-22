Fire guts Maria Assumpta Cathedral in Imo

The Maria Assumpta Cathedral Catholic Archdiocese, Owerri, Imo State, was on Sunday night gutted by fire.

An eyewitness said the fire started around 11:48 pm and affected only a section of the main church building, destroying equipment.

A priest, who pleaded anonymity, said it was caused by an electrical fault.

“The fire was not that much. It was as a result an electrical fault. It started from a room in the church where most of the wire connection was done. It damaged many things. You know there is no way a fire will not damage something.”

“Thank God, the fire did not spread. With the efforts of other people in the church and passersby, it was put out.”

The Director of Communications for Owerri Archdiocese and the Director of Ozisa Radio, Father Ray Nzereogu, confirmed the incident, saying the organisation would issue an official statement on it.

No life was lost in the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...