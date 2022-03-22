Buhari to commission Dangote’s $2.5bn fertilizer plant in Lagos [Photo]

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos on Tuesday (today) to unveil the world’s biggest fertilizer plant built by Dangote Group.

The fertilizer plant has a capacity of three million tons a year of urea and ammonia, and will be commissioned by Buhari during his official visit to the state.

Buhari will also unveil the newly built International Terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The Dangote Fertilizer Plant is Africa’s largest Granulated Urea Fertilizer complex. The plant occupies 500 hectares of land in Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos Nigeria. It was built at a cost of $2.5 billion

With Nigeria estimated to need about 5 to 7 million metric tonnes per annum of fertilizer and with the current level of fertilizer consumption in the country which is 1.5 million metric tonnes, the Dangote Fertilizer complex was established to produce 3 million metric tonnes per annum of urea fertilizer in phase 1.

The project aims to make Africa self-sufficient in food production and a net exporter of food to the world.

