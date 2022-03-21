Just In: Buhari summons Uzodimma, Salami others

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu as well as the Chief Economic Adviser, Prof Doyin Salami, to a meeting at the Presidential Villa today.

According to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President is scheduled to meet separately with them on Monday afternoon.

President Buhari is expected to receive a briefing on the latest developments in Imo State, the power sector, and the state of the economy.

The summons come 24 hours after the President condemned the spate of violence in Imo State in the aftermath of the destruction of buildings and assets of the Police and the home of Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, pledging to review the security situation in southeast Nigeria.

President Buhari also voiced concerns last week over the frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring a quick relief to the situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...