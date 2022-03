Popular Nigerian R&B crooner, Praiz, has returned with a new project for the year titled ‘Reckless’.

Reckless is a 15-track album that is sure to bring Praiz back to the consciousness of Nigerian music lovers.

The ‘Rich and Famous’ singer took his time releasing this work and what we can say is that it is definitely worth the wait.

Download and enjoy ‘reckless’ below.

https://bfan.link/praiz-reckless

