Google Android app lets users delete last 15 minutes of search history

Google has brought a feature that allows users delete the last 15 minutes of search history in its Android app.

“We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks,” Google spokesperson Ned Adriance said in a statement to The Verge.

“We’re continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces.”

To check and see if you have the feature, open Google’s Android app, tap your profile picture, and look for the “Delete last 15 min” option.

Google first announced the feature at Google I/O in May, and it came to Google’s iOS app in July. At that time, the tech giant said it would arrive on the Android version of the app later in 2021, but for some reason, the company missed that deadline.

It’s unclear if Google plans to bring the feature to desktop, as it announced last July that the feature was coming to the iOS and Android apps.

Google also offers a tool to automatically delete things in your search history that are three, 18, or 36 months old.

