2023: Natasha Akpoti, Fifty Thousand Supporters decamp to PDP

The Kogi State 2019 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, alongside over fifty thousand supporters in Ihema, Okehi Local Government Area of the State has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

At the official defection ceremony, the PDP national chairman, Iyocha Ayu boasted that the party will return Nigeria to its glorious days.

He said that Nigeria will return to socio-economic prosperity come 2023, adding that the country had suffered socio-economic retrogression under the APC-led government.

The defection of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to the PDP from the SDP laid to rest the several weeks of speculations.

Addressing the large crowd of Natasha’s supporters, Ayu, who spoke through the party’s National Secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu, said it was time for Nigerians to use the current economic situation of the country as yardstick to send the APC out of government.

Sam Ohutu, the party’s State chairman, said Natasha’s entrance into the PDP was a massive boost to the party’s fortunes

On her part, Natasha said she will contest the Kogi central senatorial election and called on those who intimidated her in the last election to have a rethink as she is on a fearless outing this time.

The defection ceremony was attended by members cutting across its hierarchy in Nigeria, as the PDP is hopeful of a politically bumper harvest in 2023.

