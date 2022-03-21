Ebele Obiano opens up on slap from Bianca

Mrs Ebelechukwu, wife of former Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has opened up on the fight between her and Bianca Ojukwu.

Bianca Ojukwu had slapped Ebelechukwu during the inauguration of Charles Soludo as the Governor of Anambra State last week.

However, the former First Lady said she had left her seat to greet Bianca, but the latter reacted to her greeting with a slap.

According to a statement by her spokesperson, Chidiebele Obika, the former governor’s wife said, all she did was approach the former beauty queen for their usual friendly banters only to be slapped and pushed by her.

She wondered what brought about “so much anger and hate” that would cause a former diplomat to be unable to “manage herself in public”.

Mrs. Obiano stated that she didn’t bother returning the slap, instead, she walked away in utter bewilderment.

