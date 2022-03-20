Again, gunmen raze police station in Imo

Yet-to-be identified gunmen have attacked and razed the Divisional Police Headquarters in Omuma community, Oru east Local government Area of Imo State.

The attack comes less than 24 hours after an attack on the country home of Professor George Obiozor and the Divisional Police Headquarters in Umuguma community.

Sources say the hoodlums, who came in large numbers, attacked the station at about 03:00 am on Sunday with various calibres of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) while also shooting sporadically.

Confirming the incident, the Imo State Public Relations Officer, Mike Abattam, noted that the Command’s tactical teams and operatives of the DSS on duty swiftly repelled the attack.

According to Abattam, they engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and in the process, four of the bandits were neutralised on the spot, while others scampered into the bush with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds.

He added that there was no casualty on the side of the joint security operatives.

Five undetonated Improvised Explosives Devices and charms were also recovered during the operation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...