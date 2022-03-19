Saturday, March 19, 2022
Oluwo unveils new wife

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi on Saturday unveiled the identity of his new wife.

This comes amid reports that a royal wedding between Oluwo and a princess from the Ado Bayero dynasty in Kano, Kano State, Princess Firdauz Abdullahi, will hold today.

It was stated that the wedding will be held at the residence of Madakin Kano, Yola Quarters, Kano on 19th of March, 2022 at 11 AM.

TheNation added that a reception strictly for ladies is scheduled to hold at the Palace of Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero dated at 4 PM.

