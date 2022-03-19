Saka fires Arsenal past Villa

Arsenal strengthened their grip on fourth place in the Premier League with a deserved 1-0 victory at Aston Villa.

Bukayo Saka netted what proved to be the winner as the Gunners secured a sixth win from seven games to move four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand.

The England international scored the only goal in the first half with a low drive from the edge of the area after Villa failed to properly clear a cross into the box.

Villa improved after the break and went close when Ollie Watkins’ deflected shot clipped the outside of the post, before substitute Danny Ings sent a looping header on to the roof of the net.

