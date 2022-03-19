Saturday, March 19, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Saka fires Arsenal past Villa

Arsenal strengthened their grip on fourth place in the Premier League with a deserved 1-0 victory at Aston Villa.

Bukayo Saka netted what proved to be the winner as the Gunners secured a sixth win from seven games to move four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand.

The England international scored the only goal in the first half with a low drive from the edge of the area after Villa failed to properly clear a cross into the box.

Villa improved after the break and went close when Ollie Watkins’ deflected shot clipped the outside of the post, before substitute Danny Ings sent a looping header on to the roof of the net.

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: