Nigeria ranks 114th among world’s happiest countries

Nigeria is the 114th happiest country in the world, the World Happiness Report 2021 has shown.

Marking its 10th anniversary, the report used statistical analysis to determine the world’s happiest countries.

In its 2021 update, the report concluded that Finland is the happiest country in the world.

The report analysed the Gallup polling data from 149 countries for the past three years, monitoring performance in the gross domestic product per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity of the general population, and perceptions of internal and external corruption levels.

Meanwhile, Nigeria comes several ranks below Ivory Coast (83), Ghana (93) , Cameroon(89), Senegal (90), Niger (94), Gambia(96), Benin(97), Guinea (100) and Burkina Faso (111) which are all of the sub-continent, West Africa.

For the fifth year in a row, Finland is the world’s happiest country followed closely by its Nordic neighbours Denmark, Norway, Switzerland and Iceland.

Out of a total score of 10, Finland scored 7.842, Denmark 7.620, Switzerland 7.571, Iceland 7.554.

The world’s top 10 happiest countries, 2022 edition;

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Switzerland

5. Netherlands

6. Luxembourg

7. Sweden

8. Norway

9. Israel

10. New Zealand

