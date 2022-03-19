Inauguration Day Slap: ‘Bianca did what Ojukwu taught her in 1995’ – Reno

Bianca, wife of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, may have taken a slapping lesson from her late husband, according to Reno Omokri.

As we reported earlier, chaos ensued at the inauguration of Prof Charles Soludo as the Governor of Anambra State on Thursday, succeeding Willie Obiano.

Wife of outgoing Obiano, Ebelechukwu and Mrs Bianca Ojukwu engaged in a physical combat during the event. Watch here.

The action drew the attention of security agents and some personalities who pulled Mrs Obiano off the hold of Bianca.

Reacting to the drama, Reno Omokri recalled that Ojukwu had once slapped Umaru Dikko, during Sani Abacha Constitutional Conference in 1995.

“Nigerians have a short memory. Many have forgotten that the warlord himself, Dim Emeka Ojukwu, did what his wife did in 1995.

“He was speaking during the Abacha Constitutional Conference when Umaru Dikko insulted him. He trailed Dikko to the toilet and slapped him!”

